CSL approves Rembrandt Park basketball court facelift

Just days after provincial, federal and local funding was assured for a refurbishing of Kirwan Park in Côte St. Luc, CSL council approved the refurbishing of Rembrandt Park's basketball court.
District 2 councillor Mike Cohen said the work will begin in June and be completed by the end of July. He remarked that more than 10 years after he received requests to remove the court, their popularity increased when more young families moved into the area.
"The problem is they are in dire need for a facelift and that is what I advocated at the council table," he wrote on mikecohen.ca. "Parks and Recreation, Engineering and Public Works heard my cry and a renovation job was placed into our Capital Expenditures budget four years ago. Users of all ages kept asking me, 'when will these courts be fixed?' I promised it would be done by 2021 and last November we got the green light to go to tender.
"The existing court is in very poor condition and is at the end of its lifespan. Among the selected new equipment will be the basketball poles, backboards, front mounted rims basketball nets and players benches."
Other work includes "removing the existing cracked asphalt and install six inches of MG-20 crushed stone; and installing new asphalt, two coats of epoxy paint acrylic surface; new basketball sets, including the two new poles and two steel fan-shaped basketball boards with double rim basketball goals; a new 30-foot light projector with two LED fixtures, two players' benches with backs, and new grass (SOD) around the perimeter of the basketball court."
