CSL apologizes for French-only aqueduct service interruption notice

The City of Côte St. Luc has apologized for an aqueduct service interruption notice that was sent out last week in French only, on both sides of the sheet, to Mackle Road residents.
The notice has the city's logo at the top of the page. Côte St. Luc is an officially bilingual municipality and very much favours bilingualism, and the late councillor Ruth Kovac worked for years with Hampstead lawyer Harold Staviss, calling for bilingual communications from commercial enterprises and governments in communities with significant English-speaking populations.
"I have an idea!" wrote resident Randi Greenberg on the CSL Ideas Facebook page. "Next time you decide to send a service interruption notice, don’t make double-sided copies in French only! Doesn’t anyone check what is going out?!" The resident posted a video of the double -sided notice.
The city posted an apology.
"This letter was sent out by our contractor on our behalf. We apologize for this error and have already asked him if it is possible to redistribute a properly photocopied version of the notice."
The city offered to post an English notice on the Facebook page. Greenberg thanked the city for its quick response. The city than posted the notice on the Facebook page.
"On 2020-09-23, the City of Côte Saint-Luc will conduct emergency repair work on an aqueduct pipe in your area, on Mackle," the notice says. "In order to carry out the required work, the water supply to your sector will have to be cut to ensure the workers can carry out their tasks safely and to avoid damage to the surrounding infrastructure."
The notice also says "following the repairs, it is possible that your water will be coloured. Do not be alarmed. Leave the cold water taps running for a few minutes; this will clear up the water. Please ensure you do this prior to doing any laundry.
"Furthermore, we recommend not drinking water from the faucet for 48 hours following the return of the water service. During this period, use boiled (for one minute) or bottled water to drink, brush your teeth, make ice and to prepare and cook food."
(0) comments
