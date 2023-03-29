Côte St. Luc will hold an area referendum on a proposed 12-storey two-phase high-end rental apartment building project called Les Jardins Westminster at the corner of Westminster and Mackle if at least 74 area residents sign a register May 15, Councillor Mitch Kujavsky told The Suburban.
“We have said that we’re going to allow the process to play out, which means that we’re not going to stop a referendum from occurring,” the councillor explained. “I hope it doesn’t get to that phase. The Mayor has gone on the record, Deputy Mayor Dida Berku and myself have gone on the record that we’re going to allow the process to play through to the end.”
Recently, council voted 4-3 in favour of the project, with councillors Berku, Steven Erdelyi and Andee Shuster opposed primarily because of the project’s proximity to the CP railyards.
Usually, when a sufficient number of residents sign a register calling for a referendum on a zoning change, cities opt to withdraw the bylaw.
For this Claria Development project, the zoning is being changed from an allowance of a six storey building to 12 storeys. The building will have more than 200 units and commercial enterprises on the ground floor, which could include a bank, a pharmacy and other small enterprises.
Kujavsky, the councillor for District 5, the area where the project is located, spoke to The Suburban following a standing-room only public consultation meeting March 22. Proponents for the project said young families need places to live and thrive, and alternatives to expensive single-family homes and townhouses; and opponents — mostly long-time residents of the area — expressed concerns about increased traffic, sufficient visitor and commercial parking, the sun and the shade and other issues.
Claria representatives, including partner Avi Krispine and several others, said their studies show there will not be such problems. Their presentation says the project “will generate a total of 67 additional vehicles per hour in the morning peak hour. In the afternoon peak, the project will generate 57 vehicles per hour.”
As well, “the estimation of new trips generated by the project’s new residents is calculated based on similar existing projects and adapted to match the travel habits of CSL residents.”
Also, their report says, “the project doesn’t impact anticipated traffic conditions on Westminster Ave., Mackle, Kildare Road and CSL Road. The network has sufficient spare capacity to accommodate new vehicular trips generated by the project. Existing supply of on-street parking far exceeds the demand. Private parking offer for residents covers the average car ownership rate for CSL.”
Regarding area parking, the Claria presentation says “the average car ownership rate of CSL residents is 1.25 cars per household. The project offers 296 parking stalls indoors, thus covering the demand. There are 470 spaces available within the radius of 150 metres from the project.”
Opponents were skeptical about the developers’ reports findings. They also said the project is beautiful, but not right for an area with mainly single-family homes. The city has not done its own independent study.
Kujavsky said CIMA+ did the study for the developers.
“CIMA+ is a member of an order, this is signed off by the Order of Engineers, which is the equivalent of an accountant issuing audited financial statements,” he said. “These are backed by educated, schooled individuals. For us to do our own study would be wasting taxpayers’ money.”
Councillor Andree Shuster said she liked hearing the different points of view. “My vote for now remains the same, I’m still in opposition with the trains and traffic being concerns, particularly with pick-up and drop-off times at a daycare.”
To see the entire public consultation meeting, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=_8WSbKRHcBE.
