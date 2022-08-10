Bollards were placed on a local street in response to complaints about drivers speeding and not stopping at a stop sign to make a green light, the City of Côte St. Luc posted on the CSL Ideas Facebook page.
Bollards on the sides of streets have become increasingly common — The Suburban has seen them on northbound Decelles off of eastbound Queen Mary in Côte des Neiges. The bollards force motorists to drive slowly and carefully, especially at night to avoid hitting the traffic calming devices.
CSL resident Essie Vineberg Szlak recently posted that “some of the safety measures that the city has put in place on our streets have actually made the streets far more dangerous. The city has placed little poles on the white lane divider, but has not marked no parking areas beside them. In many cases, not enough space is left for bigger cars to drive between these poles and the parked cars.”
Resident Howard Liebman says the same applies to Newton, “where a bollard was placed in the wrong place, where cars are constantly parked on either side increasing the danger of a collision. Often these measures are placed without proper study or any data collection in response to a complaint and won’t be removed. We need more transparency and accountability. While intentions are good, the mix of politics and public relations with traffic is a volatile one. And to be fair, the level of aggression and speed in our community is a root cause that needs to be addressed (not by bollards and bumps).”
Other residents posted their agreement.
The city replied that it “adds traffic calming on streets, typically at the request of area residents.
“The city received complaints about motorists not respecting the Stop sign at Sabin/Wiseman, because they were trying to make it in time to reach the green light at Heywood. The Traffic Committee reviewed the request and agreed to install traffic calming. The goal of the bollards is to slow down traffic to avoid the speeding behaviour.
The city added that “in placing the bollards, the city takes into account Transport Quebec guidelines on the minimum distance between bollards, as well as area resident concerns over lost parking spaces. We encourage motorists parking on those (and all) streets to follow the Quebec Highway Safety Code regulation, which states that parked vehicles should be no more than 30 cm (11.8 inches) from the sidewalk. City traffic engineers will test whether large Public Works trucks can get through the bollards, as designed.
“Finally, bollards are a relatively quick and inexpensive way for the city to address speeding. There are other methods, too, and if the city traffic engineers recommend another method, the Traffic Committee will review.”
Szlak responded that “I remember well the traffic issues as well as what the street looked like before the bollards were in place as I have lived here for 12.5 years....You need to examine pictures with the [bollards] in place, and large SUVs parked along both sides of Sabin, and SUVs trying to drive through in either direction.”
