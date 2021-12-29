CSL announces service changes in light of Omicron

The City of Côte St. Luc announced last week changes to the way local service is provided, in light of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Until further notice:
• City hall is "open by reservation only starting as of Dec. 22 and only for in-person payment of long-term overnight parking permits or Urban Planning permits. Book an appointment. City hall isclosed for the holiday break until Tuesday, January 4 (inclusive).
• As for the Public Library, no in-person visits as of Tuesday, December 21. Starting December 22, librarians are available daily between 10 am and 6 pm to take your calls and provide assistance for the no-contact pick-up service. The no-contact pick-up service continues by appointment. Reserve materials online or contact 514-485-6900 or reference@cotesaintluc.org."
• Regarding the Aquatic and Community Centre and Gymnasium, leisure activities, teams and programs are postponed. The facilities have been closed as of Tuesday, Dec. 21.
• The arena has been closed.
• The Confederation Annex skating rink is still open from 9 am to 10 pm. For open skate, no reservation is required. For shinny hockey, reservations are required. Proof of residency is required
• Outdoor skating rinks, toboggan hills, cross-country trails are open. First-come, first served (no reservations required).
• The Public Works office is open, and the Public Works yard is closed.
(This story was written several days before our publication date. Check out cotesaintluc.org for updates.)
