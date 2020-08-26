CSL amends its mandatory mask bylaw

Côte St. Luc council held special meetings last Thursday and Monday to amend its COVID-19 bylaw requiring the wearing of masks in local businesses and municipal buildings, which was the first by a jurisdiction in Canada.
The original bylaw expires Aug. 31. The amendment removes references in the city's bylaw to the mask wearing requirement in local public places, but this does not mean people can go maskless in those venues.
"Since the province issued its own guidelines a couple of weeks after we passed ours, and it deals with many of the same issues and requires masks in public buildings and in businesses, it was determined by council that it would be repetitive for us to have what the province now has in law," Mayor Mitchell Brownstein explained. "We are amending our bylaw to continue to include the items that are not in the provincial legislation, but we're removing everything else."
The city's amended bylaw thus retains the requirement for local condos and apartment buildings to have hand sanitizers available at every entrance and in or at the entrance of elevators, and to have signs recommending that masks be worn in common areas.
Also, "commerces have the requirement to complete an attestation that they are following the program — putting out hand sanitizers and the wearing of masks— required by provincial law.
"Now, if there is any issue with respect to provincial law, the only enforcers are the police, and it does govern our municipal buildings, as well as all businesses in our municipality," the Mayor pointed out.
Brownstein added that CSL "also has the power and the right to make rules for our facilities. We don't need bylaws for that, so we will be having rules that relate to our library, our Aquatic and Community Centre, our arena, and those rules — when they deal with COVID-19 issues — will be modified based on the times. So right now, things are good. We'll have rules that are more lenient, perhaps, than we've had in the past.
"But should we have a second wave, and we need to be more diligent, then the rules would be more severe. It depends on the situation... and what the provincial health authorities recommend. We will have our rules made very clear for every activity, and anyone who signs onto any activity has to sign a contract saying 'we understand the rules, and in this case, because of COVID-19, we need to do additional things.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.