There is a "crying need" for social and affordable housing, of about 500 to 600 units within 10 years, in Côte St. Luc, "for people to live with dignity and pride," Dean Mendel of Kehilla Montreal Residential Programs and president of Caldwell Residences told an Oct. 26 CSL public hearing that is part of the city's process towards a developing a new master plan.
Kehilla is a "registered charity created as a communal response to the multitude of pressing housing needs of the members of the Jewish community and broader Montreal community." Mendel is also president of Caldwell Residences. Kehilla's first development was a 68-unit 10-storey building on Caldwell Avenue in CSL, completed in 2020 and now fully occupied and with a waiting list of 625 families and single people.
Mendel, among several presenters at the meeting, said that, in general, "the cost of rent has increased at a rate much greater than increases in income. The discrepancy between income and housing costs underscores the urgent need for more low-cost housing solutions. Studies on affordable housing clearly show that families and children lacking decent affordable housing have poorer health outcomes. The children do worse in school and tend to drop out earlier.
"Families, children and individuals should not live in badly kept, overcrowded, unhealthy and unsafe dwellings," he added. "Struggling, lower income people are here to stay in CSL and we ask council to take serious measures to improve their lives. According to Statistics Canada, 14 percent of CSL households are living below the poverty line, 11.4 percent are in core housing need, which means they pay 30 percent or more of their income on housing and that housing requires major repairs or is overcrowded."
Mendel added that the average monthly rent in CSL is more than $1,200.
"Currently, almost one-third of all CSL households pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent, and as many as half of these households pay more than 50 percent of their income on rent. In Kehilla's view, at least 10 percent of the housing to be constructed at the CSL Shopping Centre, Quartier Cavendish and Décarie Square must be social housing and an additional 10 percent of the housing to be constructed must be affordable housing."
Côte St. Luc has already held information sessions in June and September, the latter focusing on the potential redevelopment of Décarie Square, Quartier Cavendish and the Côte St. Luc Shopping centre, as well as an open house featuring the three mall developers; and a survey on the master plan that concluded Oct. 31. More meetings are being held in November and early December, check cotesaintluc.org for details.
The latest session was held at CSL city hall, and was presided over by Tanya Abramovitch, the city's Associate City Manager – Urban Strategy, Jacques Bénard of Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Charles Senekal, CSL's Director of Urban Development.
In response to a question by Senekal about the potential proportion of affordable and social housing in CSL, Mendel said he feels the City of Montreal's 20-20-20 bylaw for its boroughs, requiring 20 percent affordable, 20 percent social and 20 percent family housing for new developments is "exaggerated, to the point where it becomes extremely difficult for developers to proceed with projects because they're not economically viable.
"We think, based on that, and the desperate need for affordable and social housing, that 10 percent plus 10 percent would be a more reasonable approach. There also has to be an equitable split [between the three mall redevelopments] so that no one developer should be punished compared to another. But affordable and social housing is desperately needed in all parts of CSL and the Greater Montreal Metropolitan Area."
Councillor Dida Berku, who attended the meeting, told The Suburban said the city will take the concerns of all presenters into account.
"I was most impressed with the presentation by Kehilla," she added. "They're telling us there's a waiting list of 500 families for social and affordable housing. That has to be integrated into the project."
