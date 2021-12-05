CRTC announces new caller ID tech to fight spoofed calls

The CRTC announced that "many Canadians are now able to determine which calls can be trusted thanks to a new technology aimed at combating spoofed calls, named STIR/SHAKEN."
The full name is STIR [Secure Telephony Identity Revisited]/SHAKEN [Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs].
The agency pointed out that Caller ID spoofing is "frequently used in nuisance and fraudulent calls to mask the identity of the caller.
"As of Nov. 30, telecommunications service providers will certify whether a caller's identity can be trusted by verifying the caller ID information for Internet Protocol-based voice calls," the announcement says. "This new technology will help reduce the frequency and impact of caller ID spoofing. As service providers continue to upgrade their IP networks and offer compatible phones to their customers, more and more Canadians will be able to see the effects of STIR/SHAKEN.
"This new caller ID technology will empower Canadians to determine which calls are legitimate and worth answering, and which need to be treated with caution," stated Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC. "As more providers upgrade their networks, STIR/SHAKEN will undoubtedly reduce spoofing and help Canadians regain peace of mind when answering phone calls."
Some facts:
• "Not all calls will be verifiable due to device and network compatibility requirements, including calls that are not entirely performed over an IP-voice network."
• "How Canadians are informed of the call status on their screens may vary from one provider to another."
• "Caller ID spoofing occurs when callers hide or misrepresent their identity by displaying fictitious or altered phone numbers when making calls."
• "Canadians should never provide personal information (such as banking information or Social Insurance Numbers) over the phone without first verifying whether the request is legitimate."
• "There may be legitimate reasons to modify caller ID information. For instance, police services or domestic abuse shelters can use spoofing to hide the origin of the call."
• "The CRTC is currently considering an application to suspend the application of STIR/SHAKEN solely to 9-1-1 calls due to issues that could affect the operation of these calls."
