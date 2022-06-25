Allegations of criminal acts by members of Quebec's anti-corruption police unit (UPAC) have been sent by UPAC Anti-Corruption Commissioner Frédérick Gaudreau to Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault.
"This decision concerns the judgment in stay of proceedings rendered by the Court in the context of the trial of the former mayor of Terrebonne, Jean-Marc Robitaille, and his co-defendants," a press statement from UPAC says. "According to section 286 of the Police Act, the Commissioner 'must immediately inform the Minister of any allegation relating to a criminal offence committed by a police officer, unless he considers, after consulting the Director of Criminal Prosecutions and criminal, that the allegation is frivolous or baseless.'"
The allegations involved not revealing, or being late in revealing, evidence to the defence in the case regarding Robitaille. According to media reports, those accused of criminal activity are two managers and two investigators, who had been transferred to administrative duty during a probe.
The UPAC statement goes on to say that "the Minister of Public Security informed the Commissioner that the Independent Investigations Bureau has been mandated to conduct the investigation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.