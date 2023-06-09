Crimes against persons increased in 2022: SPVM report

Crimes against people increased in 2022, as part of a trend in recent years, says the SPVM's latest activity report.
"In Montreal, the number of crimes against the person reported in 2022 is in line with this trend with an increase of 21.6 percent compared to the average in the last five years and 9.0 percent compared to 2021," the report says. "There were 41 homicides in the SPVM territory in 2022, which represents an increase of 43.4% compared to the 2017 to 2021 average and 10.8% since 2021. On the other hand, attempted murders decreased by 14.8% compared to the average of the last five years and by nearly 30% compared to 2021. In total, there were fewer homicides and attempted murders in 2022 than in the years 2019 to 2021. Again this year, armed violence plays a significant role in this picture."
The report adds that "half of all homicides and 60% of attempted murders committed in the SPVM territory in 2022 involved the presence or use of a firearm
"The increase in assaults observed before the pandemic continues and shows an increase of nearly 30% in 2022 compared to the 2017 to 2021 average. The majority of assaults reported to the SPVM are level 1 assaults, meaning that they caused little or no bodily harm to the victim. Robberies are up 9.8% compared to the average of the last five years and essentially show a return to pre-pandemic numbers. In 2022, this increase is mainly due to robberies in a business and the other robberies category. Other offences against the person increased by 16.4% compared to the 2017 to 2021 average."
The activity report also includes 2022 statistics by station. In the west sector, the highest number of homicides were in the Station 7 territory of St. Laurent (four), followed by the Station 9 territory of Côte St. Luc, Hampstead, Montreal West and NDG (three) and the Station 26 territory of Côte des Neiges, Town of Mount Royal and Outremont (three). For other offences resulting in death, there was one in the Station 9 territory.
For attempted murders, the highest numbers were in the Station 13 territory of LaSalle (four), and St. Laurent, the Station 3 territory of Pierrefonds and Lachine (three each).
For assaults, the highest numbers were in the CdN- Outremont-TMR territory (876), the CSL-Hampstead-MoWest-NDG territory (642) and LaSalle (573).
For sexual assaults, the highest numbers were in Station 26 territory (112), followed by St. Laurent (94) and LaSalle (71).
For robberies, the highest numbers were in Station 26 territory (128), followed by St. Laurent (96) and LaSalle (83).
The entire report can be seen at spvm.qc.ca in English and French. No qualification attestation in good faith is needed to see the English report.
