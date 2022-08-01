Credit card minimum payment increases

The periodic minimum payment on a credit card payment increased half a percentage point to 3.5 percent of the card's balance Monday Aug. 1 for those who have had a credit card before Aug. 1, 2019, the Quebec consumer protection office announced.
"It will thus continue to increase gradually each year to reach five percent of the balance in 2025," the announcement explains. According to media reports, the minimum payments will be four percent starting Aug. 1, 2023 and 4.5 percent Aug. 1, 2024.
The increases are "part of the measures adopted in 2017 by the National Assembly to prevent debt problems." The OPCQ also reminded Quebecers that "consumer associations offer free and confidential services to people experiencing financial difficulties. Having difficulty making the minimum payment on your credit card may be a signal to seek advice from one of these organizations."
As well, for those who have had a credit card only from Aug. 1, 2019 onward, "any new credit card contract must provide for a minimum payment which cannot be less than five percent of the balance."
Other points from the OPCQ:
• "Reimbursing more than the minimum on a credit card allows the consumer to make significant savings on credit charges. For example, for a balance of $1,000 on a card with a credit rate of 19.9%, a consumer making a minimum payment of 3% of the balance would repay his debt in 10 years and 11 months, by paying credit charges of $979.87. For a payment of 3.5%, he would pay off his debt in eight years and 11 months and pay $747.80 in credit charges. At 5% minimum payment, that would be six years and $441.87 in credit charges."
• "It is advantageous to pay the balance of your credit card each month, because no credit charges are then applicable."
