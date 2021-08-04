Creativity was the big takeaway for Charles Vaccaro, a Laval-based musician, songwriter and manager. “With the pandemic the flow of things came to a complete stop. When I was home for three months, the time off really activated my creative side as it did for pretty much the rest of the world. I wrote a bunch of new songs.”
Thanks to social media, artists have access to self-promote he says, quite different from “back in the day” when musicians had to roam the city tacking up posters on poles and walls, calling everyone they knew and hustling interest in a new track or appearance. Fresh off a taping of a performance for ItalfestMTL he looks forward to the thrill of performing live. “Being a musician from another generation the live aspect really needs to get back to full capacity. That’s what being a performer is all about. Reaching out to your audience.”
With experience playing in front of thousands of people in Montreal’s large parks and a cramped Manhattan nightclub, or a lively Montreal bistro and a small stage in Little Italy, “there’s nothing like performing live.”
During the shutdown Vaccaro, a long-time rock guitarist and song writer, who’s penned everything from heavy metal numbers to swing tunes and love songs in multiple languages, released “Can’t Stop Running” a country tune with a warm and folksy video filmed locally. “Although it did very well with my network, I still wish that I can go out and personalize it with my audience and also grow my audience. Promoting on digital platforms doesn’t get those results as quickly as playing live and you get lost in the digital traffic.”
Vaccaro says this experience “has made the creatives stronger and fearless. Creativity comes from time alone and sorting out your thoughts, so Covid did just that” he says. “People at home, in their garages, in their studios trying out whatever they can, the creativity was ferocious and that is amazing.”
