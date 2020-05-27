Concordia’s engAGE living lab of the university's Centre for Research on Aging, opened a centre called Creative Living Lab at Quartier Cavendish in Cote St. Luc on January 16 funded by the Fonds de recherche du Quebec (FRQ). The goal of the project is to combat senior isolation whilst contributing to academic research related to seniors.
The interdisciplinary team led by Janis Timm-Bottos came together to explore ways to break loneliness in seniors, ranging from mall congregation to complete isolation. The proposal was set up to bring the researchers to the seniors rather than bringing the seniors to the researchers for reasons such as mobility issues amongst seniors and using the otherwise transport budget for space rental.
The researchers adapted their equipment in order to mobilize the project to the mall space. Seniors were given the opportunity to participate in the study on site, while participating in in fun activities.
The set up is in one of the mall’s store front locations housed several activities that seniors could participate in free of charge while socially engaging with researchers. The centre’s activities included, sewing, a film club, a book club, dance and movement courses, sand art, drawing activities and virtual reality experiences.
Almost instantly upon opening, the center became a local senior’s hub, attracting seniors for whom the Cote St. Luc mall was already a regular destination point amongst others. Thirty to 40 seniors attended workshops at the new centre daily right from the get go. Caregivers began to bring seniors to the new “seniors’ hub” to keep them active and socially engaged.
“The set up allowed for a break down in barriers between researchers and seniors. This is not saying ‘this is what we are doing and you have to fit into our box’, rather it is saying to seniors, how can we fit into yours?” Extra Miles coordinator, Tracie Swim, told The Suburban.
With the centre being shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis, less than two months after being opened, the project leaders continue to keep in contact with the seniors who they met via Creative Living Lab as much as possible.
The team quickly set out to launch interactive activities on their website and entertainment links on their social media page, such as virtual museum tours and virtual zoo visits. They also set up Zoom meetings which they run twice daily for seniors to connect with them and with each other.
“When COVID hit, and we closed, we stopped all activities at the centre. We launched pop-up archives online and we are reviewing how to move part of our platform online. We also send letters to participants who signed up to our mailing list. Recently we set up an online drama activity which includes the use of storytelling, imagination and creativity,” engAGE living lab coordinator Sandy El-Bitar told The Suburban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.