Cracks in tunnel shut down Green line

Service was restored the day after the shut down of the Green line Monday night. Cracks in the tunnel between Berri-UQAM and Saint-Laurent métro stations led to the shutdown of the Green line between Lionel-Groulx and Frontenac as a preventive measure and for an indefinite period. The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) said a water leak led to the discovery, and it asked the city to divert heavy vehicle traffic between Berri and Saint-Laurent streets on de Maisonneuve.
A team of experts conducted an assessment of the situation for the tunnel vault between Saint-Laurent and Berri-Uqam, and after more than six hours of testing, hammering and observation, and determined that the degradation of the concrete is superficial and the integrity of the vault is not questioned.
The work allowed for the removal of surface concrete that could fall off.
“Consequently, the STM can ensure the safe resumption of service” says the STM, adding as a preventive measure, a metal mesh will be installed over the next few nights to allow for further work. “There is no immediate risk in the rest of the network, a plan to inspect the vault structure in the métro tunnels has been underway for the last few years of the entire network and will continue.”
