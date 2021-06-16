Montreal Police joined parking agents from the Agence de Mobilité durable last week, and spent two days visiting parking lots throughout Montreal, visiting 500 locations to ensure that spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility were respected.
A total of 185 tickets of $315 apiece were issued to offending motorists. The operation was organized in partnership with the Fondation Moelle épinière et motricité Québec as part of the 2021 Semaine québécoise des personnes handicapées last week.
Reserved parking spaces facilitate the movement of people with disabilities or reduced mobility by giving them easier access to service centers, shops or institutions. If a motorist parks in this spot and fails to display a valid sticker in the vehicle, they could receive a hefty fine. An offense and additional fine are also provided for owners of vehicles using a sticker which is not intended for them or which is falsified. SPVM officers also took advantage of the operation to sensitize managers of private parking lots to the importance of indicating the location of spaces for the disabled with adequate signage.
