CSL Ideas Facebook page member Mark Bindman wrote last week that a recent news report indicates that “anyone hoping that CP will move the Cote Saint Luc Yards [out of Côte St. Luc] — it ain’t happening.”
His reaction was to a news report that Canadian Pacific opened a “multi-commodity transload facility” in the CSL Yards Sept. 15.
Some CSL residents have hoped the yards would be removed because of train noise, worries about a potential rail disaster and to accommodate a Cavendish extension and a potential housing development.
According to CP’s announcement, “the new facility will offer transloading services and supplementary intermodal transportation and distribution services from CP’s Côte Saint-Luc yard, with more space available for future expansions to provide customers with access to new markets. CP will operate the facility with TYT Group, a Quebec-based freight transportation services provider.”
The CP announcement adds that the new facility “features 118,000 square feet of customizable space designed to receive, unload, carry and deliver rail traffic for various commodities. Surrounded by more than 4,000 feet of existing and adjacent track, the location is ideal for indoor or outdoor transloading operations to keep goods moving efficiently on and off rail and throughout the broader supply chain.
“CP is building capacity and expanding our ability to serve customers by providing reliable multi-commodity transload services and logistics solutions,” stated Mike Mohan, Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Regional Sales and Transload. “The site also offers 50 acres of additional expansion capacity so that we can continue to extend CP’s reach to markets not directly served by rail.”
Asked for reaction, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the new facility “does not appear to be in the way of the Cavendish extension.
“However, any increased activity in the yard is against our vision of reducing noise and activity near residents in our city.”
Brownstein also provided us with comments from CP to CSL officials, from Nathan Cato, CP’s Director of Government Affairs.
“The facility will support transloading of forest products, metals, and aggregates,” Cato wrote. “We anticipate the truck volume in and out of the yard will be similar to the volumes that have already been servicing the yard. Truck traffic will be flowing in/out of the facility using the two main truck accesses to the Yard: Paré St at the north end and Norman St at the south.”
