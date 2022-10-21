The CP holiday train will be returning to Montreal for the first time in two years on November 27th. The train was put on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Train is first expected to arrive at the Montreal West train station where it will be joined by a musical performance by Tenille Townes and Aysanbee. The train will then arrive at Beaconsfield station that same evening around 8:20 p.m. where more musical performances will begin shortly thereafter. Expect heavy traffic around those areas.
The CP Holiday Train has been raising funds and gathering food for food banks since 1999. The train will stop in Lac-Mégantic, Sherbrooke, and Farnham for the first time.
Attendance is free at all stops, but visitors are encouraged to bring cash or food donations. Collection stations for nonperishable foods and cash donations will be set up by the organization at each stop. As stated in their press release, CP recommends primarily bringing cash donations “Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.”
