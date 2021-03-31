COVID variant could explode in any region: Legault

Premier François Legault announced Wednesday a near lockdown in the cities of Quebec, nearby Lévis and Gatineau in light of increasing COVID variant numbers in those areas, and he did not exclude taking measures in other regions as well.
In those three cities, as of 8 p.m. April 1 until April 12, all non-essential businesses must close and essential ones must close at 7:30 p.m. as an 8 p.m. curfew will be in effect. Schools will be closed, and remote learning will take place. Day cares are open for priority workers. Religious institutions are restricted to 25 attendees.
"The cases in those cities are increasing exponentially," Legault said. "We expect an increase in hospitalizations. The situation is critical. We are surprised this did not happen in Montreal and Laval." In Montreal, new cases remain at between 300 and 350 daily.
As well, earlier this week, the Premier expressed concern about the now affected regions, as well as Chaudière-Appalaches, Saguenay-Lac St. Jean and Bas St. Laurent. Legault said Wednesday that Saguenay-Lac St. Jean region was stabilizing, and thus, in the other four regions, zones that have been orange are becoming red.
Legault warned that the situation is evolving quickly, and did not rule out the possibility of new restrictions in other areas of Quebec.
"Everybody has to be prudent, the impact is quicker with the new variant, and the situation could explode in any region," the Premier said. "With the variant, you never know. We have to be ready to act quickly."
Legault acknowledged that people are tired of restrictions a year into the pandemic.
"We get new data and we have to make decisions. People still have to wear masks, stay two metres apart and not have gatherings. There can be contagions in theatres and restaurants, but I'm most worried about people's homes. The alarm is sounding. We will get through this with the vaccine. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Let's show solidarity."
