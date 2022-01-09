The transit authority responsible for bus and commuter transit services, including adapted transportation, on the north and south shore of Greater Montreal and the train network in the metropolitan region of Montreal anticipates that the soaring number of COVID-19 cases will have an impact on its operations.
Exo is encouraging users to regularly check the status of the service using digital tools available as the ability to carry out all scheduled departures may be hobbled in the next weeks by staff shortages.
“Exo will do everything in its power to provide all the services scheduled on the regular schedule, announced last December and which will come into effect on Monday, January 10, 2022. However, depending on the staff available to provide bus services, train and paratransit services, certain timetables could be revised at short notice. Each of the sectors could be affected differently.”
The paratransit service is maintained during the day and evening despite the curfew. However, only travel for work and medical reasons will be maintained between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Before making any reservation, customers must ensure that the places to which they are going are indeed open.
The Chrono mobile application can deliver alerts concerning service disruptions, and Exo’s website and social media will be updated regularly. Exo's customer service at 1-833-ALLO-EXO will also be available to answer questions about the services available.
Exo has a network of 5 train lines, 242 bus lines and 61 taxibus lines, and covers the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (82 municipalities), Kahnawake and Saint-Jérôme, sharing the territory with the Regional Metropolitan Transport Authority (ARTM).
