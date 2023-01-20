Premier Robert Bourassa's widow Andrée Simard languished in pain and distress while being denied palliative sedation care for three days just before she died Nov. 28 at St. Mary's Hospital in Côte des Neiges-NDG. Her daughter Michelle Bourassa decided to come forward now to,”prevent this from happening to others who may not have anyone to speak up for them.” Quebec Covid regulations do not allow for a patient to be moved into palliative care - where continuous sedation is provided - if the patient has Covid.
Bourassa sent her message by letter to La Presse in which she explained how her mother, then 90, was denied "continuous sedation" for three days, and only received it on the fourth day once doctors were told Simard was Robert Bourassa's widow. Simard had not wanted to mention her connection to the former Premier, who died in 1996, because she was a private person who disdained special attention. The CIUSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, of which St. Mary's is a part, said it will "review its practices."
Michelle Bourassa wrote to La Presse that, "If I speak, it is for all those who cannot speak in an intimidating environment where organized chaos reigns, it's been a nightmare, and this is how it's going to end?" she said in a follow-up interview. "I don't want to embark on a complaint process, I just want to wave a flag so we know what's going on."
