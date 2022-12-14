The current situation regarding COVID, RSV and the flu does not merit the return of a mask mandate in Quebec or setting a maximum of those who can gather in private homes, Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau told a press conference Wednesday Dec. 14.
Dr. Boileau's main message was to use common sense and not attend holiday family gatherings with COVID symptoms. He also said of the three viruses circulating in Quebec, he is most concerned about COVID and its very contagious current variant.
But he was firm that Quebec will not again be requiring masks in public places.
"We've studied the situation very carefully with other jurisdictions, and we looked at the risk of evolution in the community," Dr. Boileau said. "There's the immunity that has been acquired by a lot of citizens and also the vaccination that has been very popular during the last few years, so we are taking into consideration a lot of aspects and we still will not recommend a more intensive approach for the regulation [regarding] wearing masks or reducing gatherings during the holidays. There has been a lot of consideration regarding that and we are not there. The situation does not require taking such measures."
Asked for more detail, Dr. Boileau repeated that the immunity acquired is "very high, not only with contamination [getting COVID] but with vaccination.
"I'm quite reassured by those numbers and last year, at this same date, we were having a lot of patients [in the hospital] because of COVID. In the 2,000 that we have now in the hospital, about a third are there because of COVID. The other two-thirds, it's mostly linked to contamination that has happened with other patients inside the hospital, or mostly they are there for other purposes, such as surgery or other matters, and we found they are COVID-positive or they were COVID-positive recently. It's not the same [situation], we're not worried as we were last year."
