COVID-positive healthcare staff will work under certain conditions: Dubé

The COVID situation is such that, to limit hospitalizations, health care staff who are COVID-positive will keep working, under particular conditions, Health Minister Christian Dubé told a press conference Tuesday.
"It will be according to a list of priorities and risk management," he said. "Omicron's contagion is so exponential that a huge number of personnel had to be withdrawn, and that posed a huge risk to the [healthcare] network capacity to treat Quebecers."
More information on this topic will be coming in the next few days.
The government earlier reported that there were 12,833 new COVID cases in the 24 hours preceding 11 a.m. Dec. 28. Seven hundred and two in total are now hospitalized and 115 are in intensive care. However, no new restrictions were announced today.
Dubé also announced that the government is expanding those eligible for the third dose, starting tomorrow Dec. 29. They include private health workers and those working in palliative care, teachers, community health and social service workers, Public Security personnel, MAPAQ (food) inspectors and slaughterhouse staff.
"Subsequently, it will be the turn of the general population, 18 to 59 years old from Jan. 4," on a gradual basis, Dubé said. "We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we will come back to you with additional measures if needed, as the experts get new information on Omicron."
A calendar is being published later today for third dose appointments.
Dubé also implored Quebecers to reduce contacts and urged the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, saying this group is in the intensive care units of hospitals. He also said unknowns remain regarding Omicron, including its severity in comparison to previous strains.
