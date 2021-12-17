The federal government is, as of Dec. 21, reinstating the need for all travellers to Canada, including returning Canadians, to provide proof of a negative PCR COVID test to enter the country.
This applies to trips of any length. The government had recently lifted the requirement for trips of 72 hours or less, but it will now apply again. The requirement had remained for longer trips.
Thus, those who take a day trip to such locations as Plattsburgh, NY will have to once again present proof of a negative COVID PCR test within a 72-hour window of their trip.
At the same time, as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 18, the government is lifting its recent ban on travel from 10 African countries in light of the Omicron variant of COVID, basically placing all countries on an even footing. The variant was first detected in South Africa.
The 10 countries were South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt
