COVID numbers plunged in west end, WI

New COVID-19 cases plunged in most west end and West Island cities and boroughs in the period of May 25 to 31 compared to the week before, in the days following the end of curfews in Quebec and the opening of restaurant terrasses and as vaccinations proceed.
According to the latest Santé Montreal statistics, there were no significant increases for the first time in months anywhere on the island, and in many instances, new cases were at zero.
In west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases decreased from less than five to zero.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases increased slightly from five to nine, a mirror image of the week before.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases decreased significantly from 33 to 16.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases decreased significantly from 32 to 19.
• In Dorval, new cases plunged from 13 to zero.
• In Hampstead, cases decreased from less than five to zero.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased from 14 to 10.
• In Montreal West, new cases decreased from seven to less than five.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases increased from less than five to six.
• In Pointe Claire, cases decreased from eight to less than five.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Westmount, cases decreased from seven to five.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Côte des Neiges/NDG, cases plunged from 126 to 74. In the Plamondon regional zone, located in the borough, cases fell from 65 to 31.
• In Lachine, cases decreased from 18 to 15.
• In LaSalle, cases decreased greatly for the second week in a row, from 67 to 40.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases decreased from seven to less than five.
• In Outremont, cases increased from less than five to eight.
• In St. Laurent, cases plunged from 118 to 64.
• In Verdun, new cases decreased from 26 to 18.
