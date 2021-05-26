COVID numbers in west end, West Island remain low

Just as Quebec's and Montreal's daily COVID-19 numbers have plunged in recent weeks, thanks to a variety of factors including vaccinations, last week's numbers in the west end and West Island remained low with few hikes.
For the week of May 11 to 17, Côte St. Luc's numbers continued their steep decline, from 35 the week before to 30. The administrative region of CSL Nord, where parents of students in area schools, as well as teachers and daycare workers, benefitted from an emergency vaccination program in March, was again not on this week's list.
Neither was Plamondon, the Côte des Neiges-NDG-based administrative district which also benefitted from the program. In the borough as a whole, the decline in cases continued, from 109 to 103.
In other west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases declined after several weeks at less than five, to zero.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases increased from seven to eight.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases increased from 36 to 42.
• In Dorval, cases remained at less than five.
• In Hampstead, cases remained at less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased from 20 to 15.
• In Montreal West, new cases increased from less than five to seven.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases decreased from an already low seven to six.
• In Pointe Claire, cases decreased sharply from 24 to 10.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases decreased from less than five to zero.
• In Westmount, cases decreased sharply from 16 to seven.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Lachine, cases decreased sharply from 36 to 10.
• In LaSalle, cases increased from 84 to 96.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases decreased from 15 to eight.
• In Outremont, cases fell from seven to less than five.
• In St. Laurent, cases decreased from 152 to 150.
• In Verdun, new cases decreased from 27 to 21.
