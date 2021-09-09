COVID increases lower in west end, WI than north, east Montreal

COVID numbers are both increasing and decreasing in west end and West Island cities and boroughs, but the increases are much lower than in other areas of the island, according to the latest Santé Montréal statistics.
As well, some areas are in the low triple digits in terms of new cases, for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 compared to Aug. 24 to 30.
In west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at less than five for both weeks.
• In Beaconsfield, cases decreased from nine to five.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases increased from 19 to 21.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases remained at 21.
• In Dorval, new cases remained at six both weeks.
• In Hampstead, cases decreased from nine to less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases increased from less than five to 12.
• In Montreal West, cases increased from less than five to six.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases declined from seven to six.
• In Pointe Claire, cases increased from 10 to 11.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases fell from eight to less than five.
• In Senneville, cases increased from zero to less than five.
• In Westmount, cases fell from 13 to 10.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Côte des Neiges/NDG, cases increased from 100 to 101, the only three-digit number in the west end and West Island.
• In Lachine, new cases remained at 22.
• In LaSalle, new cases declined from 60 to 46.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases increased from 10 to 11.
• In Outremont, new cases declined from nine to less than five.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, cases declined from 35 to 32.
• In St. Laurent, cases increased from 67 to 68.
• In Verdun, new cases increased from 22 to 23.
In contrast, for the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, new cases were at 104 in Montreal North, 108 in St. Léonard, 109 in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, 127 in Ahuntsic-Cartierville and 154 in Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.
