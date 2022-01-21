COVID hospitalizations dropped considerably as reported 11 a.m, Friday, by 60 to 3,351, a day after Premier François Legault announced that Quebec had reached a peak but would not loosen current restrictions.
As well, those in intensive care dropped by 20, to 265.
Hospitalizations were reported Jan. 20 to have dropped by 14.
Of the 5,995 reported to be newly infected today (likely an underestimate), 3,114 received two vaccine doses, 1,473 received a third dose and 1,022 were unvaccinated. Today is the first day Santé Québec's daily graphic includes information regarding those who received a third dose.
Hospital admissions alone Friday numbered 356, with 237 of those having received a second and third vaccine dose, and 77 unvaccinated, which seems to confirm recent reports that the Omicron variant of COVID is vaccine resistant. Of the 7,188 people admitted to hospital in the last four weeks, 3,484 received two vaccine doses, 1,466 received a third dose and 1,862 were unvaccinated.
Of the 19 admitted Friday to intensive care, nine received two doses, four received a third dose and six were unvaccinated. Of the 837 in intensive care in the last four weeks, 374 received two doses, 97 received three doses and 342 were unvaccinated.
Santé Québec also says 26 percent of new hospitalizations in the last four weeks were of unvaccinated people, as were 41 percent of those in intensive care in that time period. The percentage in both cases of vaccinated people has been growing in recent days.
The government has also stopped calculating how much more likely an unvaccinated person is to be infected in general, after the number reached 0.7 times from much higher amounts. At this point, says the health ministry, an unvaccinated person is 5.7 times more likely to be hospitalized and 12.2 times more likely to be in the ICU. Two weeks ago, an unvaccinated person was 7.8 times more likely to be hospitalized.
