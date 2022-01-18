COVID hospitalization peak not yet reached: Dubé

COVID hospitalizations still have not peaked in Quebec, which means the health system is still in a state of high tension, Health Minister Christian Dubé told a press conference Tuesday.
"The hospitalizations are increasing more slowly, but our system is still under a lot of pressure," he added. "On the other hand, there are more and more workers who are coming back. This is good news. But we still need a lot of people."
Dubé said the numbers of health care workers absent decreased from 20,000 to 12,000, including people coming out of retirement. He thanked them, as well as union leaders.
On Tuesday, Santé Québec reported 5,143 new COVID cases and 3,417 hospitalizations, a net increase of 36. There are 289 people in intensive care, a net increase of three.
Dubé also welcomed the news that Health Canada approved Pfizer's new COVID medication Paxlovid, but supplies are limited for now — 6,300 doses this month and more expected in February and March. People who are at higher risk for severe effects from COVID, such as the immunocompromised, will be prioritized.
"But in the short term, our best weapon still is the vaccination and it is important to get your first, second and third doses," the Minister said. Dubé reiterated that Omicron is different from previous COVID variants, less severe but more contagious.
"We continue to adjust, and adjust our measures, but our priority remains to limit hospitalizations as much as possible. I know it's difficult and I'm hearing a lot of comments from my colleagues, people I know, restaurant owners [only can only open for take-out], from gym operators, we know it's tough for everybody. But rest assured, as soon as we can relax the measures, we will do it gradually as we have always done."
