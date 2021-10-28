Fluvoxamine, an easily available and inexpensive antidepressant sold in pharmacies as Luvox, has been found in a study to cut COVID hospitalization significantly and can potentially reduce serious illness and deaths if prescribed early enough.
The study was published in the medical journal Lancet Global Health, and took a look at results from 1,500 people in Brazil who were diagnosed early with COVID. Some were administered the drug and others were given a placebo. Those given fluvoxamine took it 100 mg twice a day for 10 days, and the result was that COVID hospitalization decreased by a third.
As well, of those who took the medication, one died, compared to 12 who took the placebo.
This past January, researchers at McGill University were also looking into fluvoxamine as a way to lessen COVID symptoms.
At that time, a first phase study — which was also being conducted in the U.S. — involved 80 people with early COVID who were administered the medication, and nobody experienced worsening symptoms. In a group of 76 who were given placebos, six had worsening symptoms.
We already have medicine to treat covid, Ivermectin. Hydroxychloroquine, Vitamin D, Zinc and more
