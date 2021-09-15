Covid hospital stays costly

The estimated average cost of a hospital stay for COVID-19 is approximately $23,100, about three times more than for a heart attack and almost as much as a kidney transplant. This includes both intensive care unit (ICU) and non-ICU admissions in Canada (excluding Quebec, whose data was not included) according to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI).
People who have COVID-19 remain in the hospital about twice as long as the average pneumonia patient (15 days and 7 days, respectively), and a larger proportion of them are admitted to the ICU and ventilated. The estimated total cost of COVID-19 hospital stays was almost $1 billion in 2020–2021, tripling between November 2020 and March 2021. Hospitalization with ICU admission is estimated to cost over $50,000 – more than 3 times the cost of a stay without ICU admission ($15,000).
“COVID-19 patients tend to be sicker and to have longer hospital stays. The data reinforces that the virus can cause a serious illness and not simply a bad flu” said CIHI’s Nathalie Robertson. “Almost 1 in 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are admitted to the ICU and 1 in 5 die in the facility.”
Before the pandemic began, Canadian hospitals (excluding Quebec and Nunavut) spent more than $55 billion in 2019–2020, with compensation the largest spending area at 64%, followed by supplies (11%).
The report looked at the cost of some 42,000 COVID hospitalizations in Canada, excluding Quebec.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.