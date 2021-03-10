COVID daily cases remain low

The news is still positive, for Quebec as a whole, according to the latest provincial and local COVID-19 case statistics.
For the period between Feb. 24 and March 1, Quebec’s new daily COVID cases remained below 1,000, between a new low of 588 and 858. The week before, the new low was 666.
Negative test results remained the same for two weeks in a row, at 97.1 percent last week, even as the amount of tests conducted varied between 17,456 and 32,744.
For March 2, there were “729 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 289,670, of which 271,908 people have recovered." For March 4, there were 707 new cases.
In other statistics, hospitalizations declined from 633 to 618 from Feb. 24 to March 2. Hospitalizations in intensive care declined from 122 to 120 in the same time period. Deaths declined from 12 to two. Daily administrations of vaccine for the first two days of access to the general public 70 and over, March 1 and 2, were at 17,396 and 16,117.
Regarding Montreal, the list of new weekly cases shows some increases deemed significant by Santé Montréal in some west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs, along with many decreases from Feb. 23 to March 1, compared to the week before. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at zero for the fourth week in a row.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases declined significantly from 13 to six.
• In Côte St. Luc, where The Suburban was told the UK variant was present, new cases more than doubled from 55 to 112.
Contacted by The Suburban, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein says he was informed the most affected group are "zero to nine years old, from school children to their immediate families. [The UK] variant is present and more contagious." Cases had been detected at Académie Yeshiva Yavne recently.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases rose from 49 to 55.
• In Dorval, cases declined significantly from 11 to six.
• In Hampstead, cases declined from five to less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases declined significantly from 15 to six.
• In Montreal West, cases rose from zero to less than five.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases declined significantly from 21 to 11.
• In Pointe Claire, cases rose from 15 to 26.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Westmount, cases fell from six to less than five.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases rose significantly from 194 to 255.
• In Lachine, new cases fell from 54 to 35.
• In LaSalle, new cases fell from 116 to 92.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases fell from 19 to 16.
• In Outremont, cases rose from 23 to 30.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, new cases fell sharply from 122 to 78, nearly an inverse of the previous week.
• In St. Laurent, cases rose from 223 to 236.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 48 to 38.
