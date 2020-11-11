COVID conflict nearly turns violent downtown

A COVID-19-related argument witnessed at close range by The Suburban escalated quickly this weekend and headed towards potential violence.
I was at Place Montreal Trust late Saturday afternoon and headed to the elevator to go down to the garage, where my car was parked. The shopping centre's rule is that only two people are allowed in an elevator to satisfy the two-metre social distancing criteria suggested by the Quebec government.
I got on the elevator on the "third floor", actually the Ste. Catherine West street level, and pressed P for the parking garage. Heading down, the elevator stopped on the "first floor" (two floors underground) and a woman stepped on.
Then suddenly, a family hurriedly got on the elevator with us — a father, mother and I believe two children.
The first woman who got on the elevator then demanded that the family get off, saying they were violating the two-person limit. Then all hell broke loose, in English and mostly French.
The mother of the family, who looked clearly stressed already, refused, saying she didn't know the rule and it was too late anyway. The first woman held the elevator open, and continued to demand that the family leave. The family stood their ground, As far as I was concerned, I was just going down one more floor and would just be in the elevator for a few more seconds, but I didn't want to escalate the situation.
The first woman on the elevator kept holding the door open, referred to the mother as a "putain" (prostitute or slut), and threatened to call the police. My intervention amounted to informing the family that the elevator was going downward, and not up as they wanted. The expressions on the faces of the family grew angrier and angrier.
Then the first woman took out her phone. The mother accused her of taking a picture of her children and called her a pedophile. The woman said she didn't take a picture, and was calling 9-1-1.
The elevator then finally went down to the parking garage, the family got off, and the mother continued angrily speaking as she waited for the next elevator to go up again.
And that incident is perhaps a prime example of the tensions resulting from this annus horribilis brought on by COVID and the many restrictions that have resulted from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.