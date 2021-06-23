New COVID-19 cases in Montreal continued their declines from June 8 to 15, some steep, after the 9:30 p.m. curfew ended, outdoor and indoor dining was allowed in the city, and second dose vaccinations began to be accelerated.
There were also some increases in cases as well, albeit very small, according to the latest Santé Montréal statistics.
Last Thursday also marked the third day in a row with no new COVID deaths in Quebec, although according to media reports, one new death was reported that day, but it occurred June 10.
Only one district on the island saw a significant increase — Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, from 25 to 52 cases. Otherwise, the numbers have become extraordinarily low compared to earlier this year.
In west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at zero.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases declined from five to less than five.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases declined from seven to less than five, a very far cry from the city's numbers at the height of the pandemic. Mayor Mitchell Brownstein happily took note of this at the start of the June council meeting.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases decreased from nine to five.
• In Dorval, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Hampstead, cases remained at less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases increased from less than five to five.
• In Montreal West, new cases increased from zero to less than five.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases remained at less than five.
• In Pointe Claire, cases remained at less than five.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases declined from less than five to zero.
• In Westmount, cases remained at less than five.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Côte des Neiges/NDG, cases plunged from 38 to 22.
• In Lachine, cases declined from six to less than five.
• In LaSalle, cases plunged from 23 to nine.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases remained at less than five.
• In Outremont, cases decreased less than five to zero.
• In St. Laurent, cases plunged from 31 to 12, a very far cry from earlier this year.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 18 to 10.
