COVID case numbers plunge in Côte St. Luc, lower in other locales

The news was largely good last week for west end and West Island municipalities, with new cases of COVID-19 dropping in several locales, most significantly in Côte St. Luc, where numbers had jumped recently and then decreased.
From April 13 to 19, Côte St. Luc’s new case numbers decreased from 52 to 34. The week before, cases fell from 86 to 52.
Parents whose children attend a school in the Côte St. Luc Nord administrative region (which is most of Côte St. Luc), as well as teachers and daycare staff in those schools, took part in an emergency vaccination program last month. This past week, CSL Nord was not even on the list of administrative regions, indicating low case numbers.
New daily case numbers for Montreal in general also declined last week, from between 300 to 400 to under 300. Nevertheless, the 8 p.m. curfew is being maintained for now.
In other west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases increased from five to 12, a mirror image of the week before.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases decreased from 62 to 59.
• In Dorval, cases decreased from 22 to 18.
• In Hampstead, cases fell from seven to less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases increased from 16 to 18.
• In Montreal West, cases decreased from six to less than five, part of a lowering trend.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases fell from 22 to 21.
• In Pointe Claire, cases fell from 22 to 16.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases fell from five to less than five.
• In Westmount, cases fell from 10 to nine.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Côte des Neiges-NDG, one of only two locales where numbers rose significantly, cases increased from 220 to 256.
• In Lachine, cases fell significantly from 70 to 45.
• In LaSalle, the other locale with a significant increase, cases rose from 107 to 127.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases fell significantly from 39 to 27.
• In Outremont, cases rose from 15 to 18.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, new cases fell significantly from 117 to 97.
• In St. Laurent, cases fell from 195 to 189.
• In Verdun, new cases fell from 49 to 37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.