The Canadian Recovery Benefit (CRB), the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy are ending as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by new programs benefitting individuals and businesses potentially affected by possible new lockdowns, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Thursday.
“Today, our support needs to be more narrow, more targeted and less expensive,” she told the media. “Moving from broad-based support that was appropriate at the height of lockdowns to more targeted measures that will provide help where it is needed....We are in a new phase, very different from the darkest day of the pandemic."
The new programs, expected to last until at least next spring, will cost $7.4 billion, are the Hardest Hit Business Recovery Program, the Lockdown Support Program and the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit. The
As well, the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiver Benefit, both for individuals, will be extended until May 7. There was concern both of these would also end Oct. 23.
The CRB had helped those who were unemployed or were self-employed for COVID-19 or only earned half their salary compared to pre-pandemic times.
The new Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit will pay $300 a week to workers affected by a new lockdown and ineligible for employment insurance. The Hardest Hit Business Recovery Program will benefit employers who can prove they have experienced “deep and enduring losses.” The Lockdown Support Program will provide businesses with wage and rent subsidies for as long as a lockdown lasts.
According to reports, more than 200,000 business owners have benefited from CERS, and more than 450,000 have beneftted from CEWS. Two million Canadians have applied for CRB, almost 700,000 have applied for CRSB and more than 450,000 for CRCB.
Restaurants Canada recently called on the federal government to "increase and extend the wage and rent subsidies into 2022 to ensure foodservice businesses can pull through the ongoing pandemic."
According to their data, "eight out of 10 restaurants have been operating at a loss or barely scraping by with a profit margin of two percent or less throughout the entire pandemic; nearly half of all foodservice businesses have been consistently losing money ever since the first wave of lockdowns ended last year; and seven out of 10 restaurant operators are still receiving the federal wage and/or rent subsidy, and if these critical sources of support end this month, "nearly 80 percent said they will struggle to keep existing staff/have to cut staff hours; and "more than half said they will struggle with hiring back staff/hiring new staff."
