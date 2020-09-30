Quebec declared a Red alert for Montreal and other areas of the province because of increased COVID-19-positive cases provincially, but in our areas numbers have gone up in some suburbs and boroughs in recent weeks, and stabilized or decreased in others.
For the week of Sept. 14-21, though there was a total of 2,712 new positive cases, 175,024 tests had been performed. The resulting percentage is 98.5 percent negative results and 1.5 percent positive. For Sept. 22 to 25, though there was a total of 2,388 new positive cases, 123,891 tests had been performed. The resulting percentage is 98.08 percent negative results and 1.92 percent positive.
For many weeks during the summer, particularly in the west end, new cases on a weekly basis numbered at below five in many instances. The latest numbers from Santé Montréal do not include people in closed facilities such as nursing homes and seniors residences.
Among the west-end and West Island municipalities:
• Côte St. Luc went from 19 new cases for the week ending Sept. 14 to 20 new cases for the week ending Sept. 21.
• Dollard des Ormeaux jumped from seven to 17 new cases in the two-week period.
• Dorval increased very slightly from zero to less than five cases. The same applies to Kirkland.
• Town of Mount Royal remained at less than five new cases for the two-week period. The same applies to Pointe Claire.
• New cases in Westmount decreased from eight to less than five.
Amongst west end and West island boroughs:
• Côte des Neiges-NDG cases increased from 47 to 61 in the weeks ending Sept. 14 and 21 periods.
• Cases in Lachine fell from 10 to six, but jumped in LaSalle from seven to 28.
• Cases in L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève remained at less than five both weeks.
• Cases in Outremont jumped from 25 to 44. Those in Pierrefonds-Roxboro increased slightly from five to nine.
• In St. Laurent, cases increased from 24 to 47. Verdun remained stable at 13 cases both weeks.
In general, other than the west end and West Island, some of the more notable increases took place in Anjou (12 to 24 new cases), Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (38 to 56), Montreal North (37 to 53), Plateau Mont-Royal (the largest increase from 20 to 74), Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles (34 to 48), Rosemont–La Petite Patrie (41 to 51) and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension (56 to 83).
