COVID-19 new cases mostly stable, decreasing in west end, West Island

The latest Santé Montréal statistics, for the week of May 18 to 24, show a stabilization of new COVID-19 cases in the west end and West Island and some significant decreases.
Montreal daily new case numbers plunged last week, including to below 100 at one point.
The numbers jumped somewhat in Côte des Neiges-NDG, from 111 to 123. The increase is considered significant by the agency, although it is only 12 more cases — there have been much greater increases considered significant last fall and winter.
The Plamondon administrative district in that borough, where parents of area students as well as teachers and daycare staff benefitted from an emergency vaccination program in March, returned to the list after several weeks' absence, with a more significant increase in cases from 37 to 64.
In other west end and West Island cities and boroughs, excluding closed milieus:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases increased slightly from zero to less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases decreased from eight to less than five.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases decreased from 36 to 32.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases decreased significantly from 46 to 28.
• In Dorval, cases increased from less than five to 10.
• In Hampstead, cases remained at less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased from 16 to 12.
• In Montreal West, new cases remained at seven.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases decreased from an already low six to less than five.
• In Pointe Claire, cases decreased from 11 to eight, after a sharp decrease the week before.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases decreased from less than five to zero.
• In Westmount, cases decreased from seven to six, after a sharp decrease the week before.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Lachine, cases increased from 16 to 18, after a sharp decrease the week before.
• In LaSalle, cases decreased greatly, from 101 to 58.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases decreased from eight to seven.
• In Outremont, cases remained at less than five.
• In St. Laurent, cases decreased significantly from 160 to 113.
• In Verdun, new cases decreased from 23 to 19.
