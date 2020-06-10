COVID-19 mobile clinic in CSL June 10, 11

A mobile COVID-19 mobile testing clinic will be at the Trudeau Park parking lot, next to the Samuel Moskovitch Arena, Mackle Road corner Shalom in Côte St. Luc, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 and 11, the city announced.
"No appointment is needed," says the city announcement. "Screening is available for people with flu-like symptoms or who have been in contact with a person confirmed with COVID-19."
•••
In answer to a question on the CSL Ideas Facebook page, the city also confirmed there will be no July 1 Canada Day event this year.
