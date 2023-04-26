Earlier this month, I was taking pictures of and checking out issues of The Suburban from the 1990s, the first full decade that I worked for the newspaper, for the 60th anniversary issue you are now holding.
I also found myself laughing (quietly, I was at the Côte St. Luc Library, after all) uncontrollably, with tears in my eyes.
That’s because many of the stories I was looking at brought back memories of the wonderful chaos that took place at Côte St. Luc council meetings in the 1990s, particularly when Bernard Lang was Mayor.
I have no idea what my predecessors who covered CSL council did, but I tended to publish every word of the exchanges between Lang and the council regulars who helped make the meetings so entertaining. In fact, I tended to also laugh uncontrollably as I was typing the stories on the office computer while listening intently to my cassette, rewinding and listening over and over again because of the then-poor acosutics of the council chamber.
The meetings were wild. They were packed when council debated whether or not to preserve the Meadowbrook Golf Course as a greenspace or let it be developed for housing. There was also the drama of Lang suing residents Kay Wolofsky and Barbara Schneiderman for the contents of a Meadowbrook-related ad in The Suburban which asked what Lang had to gain from the potential development of the course. The Mayor lost the case, with an especially strong judgment from Judge Pierrette Sevigny.
Another drama was Councillor Dida Berku running against Lang for the mayoralty, and nearly winning. Berku took Lang to court, accusing him of overspending on his campaign in the form of the Côte St. Luc Journal, an election publication that purported to be neutral but basically promoted Lang. The court found that the publication did represent overspending, but the election was not overturned as there was no indication Lang’s official agent had knowledge of the spending.
But, in general, the most prominent feature of the meetings was the dramatic (and sometimes comedic) exchanges between Lang and especially outspoken council regulars, and between Lang and some of the councillors.
Frequently, Lang had attendees ejected from the meeting, saying they were speaking out of turn. One Suburban cover that had me laughing uncontrollably during my photo session at the library was a (former editor) Christy McCormick masterpiece — my picture of regular Kay Wolofsky being surrounded by Public Security and Montreal police, and the classic headline “Kay at bay.”
Why were the Montreal police present at the council meeting? No one would say, but I suspect it came after council regular and environmental activist Alex Davis yelled at Lang at the close of a meeting with particular intensity. The Mayor looked quite concerned when that took place.
And then there were the exchanges between Lang and Berku, who was advocating for the preservation of the Meadowbrook golf course. At one meeting, Lang referred to Berku as a “kochleffel.” The Yiddish word primarily means “cooking spoon,” but it also means “busybody.” I love Yiddish — it’s such a colourful language.
Another notable moment in CSL 1990s history: Berku ran for her council seat again after being off council due to her Mayoral election loss, and at the very last moment, Lang’s wife Miriam submitted her papers to run against Berku. Berku won the election very easily.
Police were even called to one council meeting when a resident was very lightly bopped on the chin after mocking a council regular for his praise of the Mayor.
Then there was the time I arrived at The Suburban, then on Wavell Road in CSL, to find that a sign restricting traffic on the street where Lang lived had been one of five “kidnapped” by the “Suburban Anti-Wastrel Mayor Association” and brought to our premises. I duly, photographer in tow, gave the sign back to Public Works employee André Paradis. The Mayor was not happy with our story that day. This was an especially sensitive issue for Lang, who said the restriction had been called for by residents who were not happy with motorists cutting through their area to get from Guelph Road to Kellert Avenue, and that the issue arose before he moved onto the street.
My detailed, word-for-word reporting of the meetings and local affairs had an effect. On a couple of occasions, Lang insulted me under his breath — once on a bus and another time at an event at Cavendish Mall, but I wore those epithets as a badge of honour. Besides, I had nothing personal against the former Mayor. He made my life a journalistic joy.
Following Lang’s decision not to run in 1998, council meetings became a lot less volatile. They had their moments, but almost nothing that tickled my funny bone.
St. Laurent council meetings were very “heavy” in the 1990s, and almost as wild as Côte St. Luc’s. When I first started covering the former city, which is where I also lived from 1979 to 2003, Mayor Marcel Laurin was nearing the end of his time on council, and it was clear he was weakening. Bernard Paquet succeeded him.
The council meetings were and are mainly in French, and very long, sometimes lasting from 7:30 p.m until after midnight. That was because almost every agenda item was heavily debated, particularly between members of the Mayor’s party and opposition members Alan DeSousa (the current Mayor) and Alfred Giannetti. The debating got so unwieldy that a bylaw had to be passed ending council meetings at midnight no matter what.
For me, the highlights of the meetings were in English, courtesy of longtime councillor Irving Grundman, who used colourful (but not profane) language in his debates with DeSousa, and occasionally with members of the audience. One of the exchanges was so over-the-top that a relative of Grundman’s approached me, saying it was impossible the councillor said what I reported him as saying.
“Do you want to listen to my tape?” I replied.
To his credit, Grundman said during one heated debate that he was sure that outside a meeting, he and Opposition members could get together for a friendly social occasion.
I started covering Hampstead council in 1994, and those meetings were more restrained. Mayor Irving Adessky was genteel and soft-spoken, and my only complaint was the acoustics of the council chamber at the town hall. Sometimes I couldn’t hear what the Mayor was saying.
Still, there were dramatic moments here and there. A resident threateningly leaned over the council table during a debate over whether to install a dog run. There was tension between Hampstead and Côte St. Luc when I informed Adessky that CSL had partially blocked access from Netherwood to the area around Décarie Square without telling Hampstead. There was already a chill between Lang and Adessky dating back to the 1980s when Montreal appropriated part of CSL. One of the few times I saw them together was when Station 9 opened at Cavendish and Kildare. (It’s now on Westminster and Côte St. Luc Road.)
Still, the council meetings that attracted the most people had nothing to do with personalities. They involved the Staying Canadian resolutions that councils adopted following the worry-inducing 1995 referendum. Both the CSL and St. Laurent meetings attracted standing room-only crowds — the latter had people on the stairs of city hall outside the council chamber. One especially memorable moment took place when St. Laurent Mayor Paquet, who used to shy away from commenting on politics involving other levels of government — gave an especially touching speech about St. Laurent staying within Canada. I had no idea until that point about his stance on provincial issues.
The later William Steinberg era in Hampstead approched CSL 1990s intensity at times, as a result of tensions between the Mayor and some council members; and with some council regulars. The meetings also featured recesses that sometimes lasted nearly an hour. Today, under Jeremy Levi, the meetings go very quickly.
Montreal West meetings also have their moments, and they are most notable — notwithstanding the town’s small population — for attracting more residents than CSL, Hampstead and St. Laurent combined, at times.
Covering council has been especially gratifying, as well as fun, because the municipal level of government is the closest to the people. And when the issue is a really important one, the people show up in droves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.