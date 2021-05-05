An Ontario resident should not have been ticketed for the offense of using a cell phone while driving, because he was legally parked, Montreal Municipal Court Judge Marie-Josée Dionne ruled.
According to the court document, on Nov. 14, 2018, a Montreal police constable saw a motorist at the corner of Ste. Catherine West and Guy Street “holding a cell phone to the level of his face.
“He was stopped in front of a red light and was taking pictures of tall buildings using his phone. When the light turned green he was not moving, he was still busy with his phone.”
The officer immediately issued a ticket for using a cell phone while driving. The motorist countered that he was with his parents visiting Montreal. The motorist’s mother complained of a headache, and they pulled over into a parking space as there was a pharmacy nearby — a Pharmaprix is located in the area. At the same time, the mother encouraged the motorist to take pictures of nearby Concordia University, attended by the motorist’s cousin.
“Once stopped in the parking space, the defendant parked his vehicle; then, with the engine still running, he took his phone from the cup holder and took pictures with it,” the court document says. “Once finished, as he was about to get out of his vehicle to go to the pharmacy, a policeman arrived and told him that he could not use his phone while he was driving.”
The prosecution alleged credibility issues, saying that, according to the police officer, the defendant was stopped at a traffic light and not in a parking space and that the weather was clear and not raining as the motorist said.
The court found the defendant’s detailed version of events credible.
“The only question his testimony raises is why he did not turn off the engine of his vehicle before taking pictures, since he was going to be parking anyway. However, he was not questioned in this regard. This element alone does not affect his credibility.”
The court also found the officer’s report was “rather terse,” — lacking in detail.
“The officer does not indicate his position in relation to that of the defendant or in which lane the latter was, so that it remains likely that the defendant was stopped in the lane where vehicles usually park....[Also], he was stopped immediately, which corroborates the defendant’s version that he was stopped as soon as he was about to get out of his vehicle, shortly after coming to a stop. Indeed, his mother urged him to go to the pharmacy, therefore, he took the photos quickly.”
As well, “the officer doesn’t mention the length of time the phone is used. Indeed, he just affirms that the defendant was still on his phone when the light turned green. Therefore, it is plausible that it happened very quickly.”
The defendant said he was parked when taking pictures and therefore not violating the law, and that “it would not make sense that a driver who has safely stopped his vehicle should have turned off his engine and paid for his parking meter before he can use his phone, considering the very short period of time in which he did.
“In this case, he was immobilized in a safe place where there was no ban on parking and although he knew that there were parking meters and so he had to pay, he had just come to a stop when he took the pictures.”
The defendant also argued there is a grace period between the time a vehicle is parked and the time payment is made at a parking meter pay station. The prosecution countered that as the motor was running at the time the ticket was issued, “it was immobilized and not parked.”
The court found the defendant was in a spot where parking was allowed, the gearshift was in the Park position, he was no longer driving and was about to leave his car to go to a pharmacy.
“In this context, he did not need his full attention to react to changing circumstances and possible hazards. For these reasons, the Court concludes that the defendant was parked.”
Regarding the unpaid parking meter, “a grace period must be granted to the driver and as the event happened very quickly, it applies in the present case. So the defendant was not illegally parked.”
“Given all these facts, the Court concludes that the defendant has established in a preponderant way that he was parked... therefore the defendant is acquitted.”
(This reporter was once ticketed for not paying for parking at a meter on time. However, it was proven that the payment was made one minute before the ticket was issued.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.