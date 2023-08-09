Court rejects damage claim against Hampstead

Quebec's Small Claims Court recently rejected resident Litsa Litakis-Dvashi's 2021 $8,965.24 claim against the Town of Hampstead for damage to her retaining wall during snow removal operations by the town, saying the claim was filed too late even taking into account COVID-19 and its resulting limitations to legal actions.
Hampstead had countered, citing sections 585 and 586 of the Cities and Towns Act, the resident's action "was not brought within six months of the finding of the damage to her property" and that it could not be found liable because "it is entitled to deposit snow on the property of its residents when it clears snow from public roads" and that "it is up to residents to take the necessary steps to protect their property."
Mélanie Jacques of the Small Claims Court noted that the Cities and Towns Act says that "a person must send a written notice to one's municipality within 15 days of noticing damage to property" and that "an action against a city for material damage to its property must be brought within six months from the day the right of action arose."
Jacques said she had to take into account the "suspension of limitation period" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
In terms of this specific case, Litakis-Dvashi told Hampstead in the summer of 2011 that her retaining wall "had to be replaced because it gave way due to the amount of snow blown by Hampstead on its property during snow removal from the street.
"Between 2012 and 2016, Ms. Litakis-Dvashi again complained to Hampstead that a significant amount of snow was thrown onto her property during snow removal. She anticipated that damage would again be caused to the [retaining wall]. In 2016, Hampstead told Ms. Litakis-Dvashi that it was making a permanent change to its snow removal operations and that the town would be blowing snow from the street to another location on her property."
But Litakis-Dvashi told the town in late 2016 that the snow plows, nevertheless, blew snow on the same part of her property. She and the town communicated further about this issue between 2017 and 2020. In February of 2020, she again warned Hampstead that her retaining wall would collapse if the snow was blown in the same location, and days later, she confirmed to Hampstead that the retaining wall "had started to sag and that the situation of 2011 was repeating itself.
"The same day, Hampstead replied that it carried out the snow removal with diligence and that the snow removal could not be responsible for the breakage of [the retaining wall]."
In a further communication to Hampstead in late April 2020, she estimated the resulting damage as between $3,000 and $4,000.
The town, in October 2020, reiterated that "it had the right to blow snow on private properties. In February 2021, Ms. Litakis-Dvashi also received an email from Hampstead telling her that her claim had been rejected.
In April 2021, the resident took legal action against Hampstead.
Jacques wrote in her decision that "Litakis-Dvas’ right of action began to run from the moment she noticed the damage caused to the retaining wall on February 26, 2020.
"As of February 2020, she cannot ignore that Hampstead had no other option but to blow the snow near the retaining wall nor that she suffered damage from it, in particular because of the historic previous events."
However, "excluding the suspension period associated with COVID-19, the last date to sue Hampstead was Aug. 26, 2020. There are 164 days between March 15 and Aug. 26, 2020...164 days must therefore be added to Sept. 1, 2020 in order to obtain the limitation period applicable to Ms. Litakis-Dvashi's appeal due to the suspension of time limits due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
"The Court therefore concludes that Litakis-Dvashi's request has been time-barred since February 2021, as her action was initiated more than two months later, in April 2021."
Litakis-Dvashi countered that she thought the "limitation period began to run from the receipt of Hampstead's negative response in February 2021."
But the court ruled that section 586 of the Cities and Towns Act is "unambiguous and provides that the six-month limitation period for any action, lawsuit or claim against a municipality is counted 'from the day on which the right of action arose.'"
Jacques also found that the resident had "no reason to invoke an impossibility in fact to act within the limitation period.
"Consequently, the Court has no choice but to dismiss Ms. Litakis-Dvashi's request. However, exercising its judicial discretion, the Tribunal does not impose any fees."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.