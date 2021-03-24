Court of Appeal dismisses after-the-fact hospital confinement appeal

The Quebec Court of Appeal recently dismissed a case in which a woman confined to the Jewish General Hospital's psychiatric ward sought a ruling regarding that confinement well after the fact.
The incident that prompted a confinement of a person identified as A...T..., approved of by the Court of Quebec, was a "minor automobile accident" that took place on Queen Mary Road in Côte des Neiges-NDG on Feb. 12, 2020.
"The police report, filed without objection from the appellant, who was represented by counsel at the [Court of Quebec] hearing, described the appellant’s strange and dangerous behaviour during the incident involving the Mercedes and the subsequent police intervention," the court document says. "In the report, the appellant is described as being completely disorganized mentally at the scene of the accident. She expressed the paranoid belief of having been followed by Mercedes automobiles and hearses for the last 14 years."
The incident involved police and paramedics, and the woman was kept in psychiatric confinement at the Jewish General Hospital. Then the Court of Quebec "issued a provisional confinement order with a psychiatric evaluation," approving a maximum 30 days of confinement at the hospital.
"The psychiatrists who evaluated the appellant concluded that she has suffered from paranoid delirium for several years, whose symptoms have been confirmed by family members, and that she is dangerous to herself and to others due to her aggressive behavior."
The woman was released from the hospital two weeks after the Court of Quebec ruling, on March 13, 2020.
"Even though the confinement order expired almost a year ago, the appellant maintains her appeal since, in her view, this Court should preventively decide certain issues which are likely to arise again, namely, the weight to be given to the police report and the inferences that could be drawn by a judge from psychiatric reports concerning a conclusion of dangerousness in her particular case," says the court document.
The Court of Appeal ruled that while there are situations where a moot case may be heard, such as the matter being in the public interest and other potential scenarios, "in this case, the appellant points to no issue of general or public interest that could arise in future cases, including her own.
"Rather, the appellant invites this Court to reassess the evidence which was presented and considered by the motion's judge. The recurrence of an issue is not in itself a sufficient ground to hear a moot case. In any event, the appellant failed to identify a palpable and overriding error which might have justified this Court’s intervention had the matter not been moot."
The court also ruled that the woman could, potentially, "raise any relevant argument and make the appropriate objections to the introduction of evidence at the hearing of a subsequent motion for confinement in a psychiatric institution, should one be presented in the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.