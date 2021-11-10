Court denies bid for stay on Bill 21

The English Montreal School Board expressed its disappointment with a Quebec Court of Appeal denial of their bid to stay the application of Bill 21. The board is awaiting the court’s decision after the Quebec government appealed a court ruling that found the bill violated Anglophone community rights.
“This decision does not in any way determine the merits of the case,” said EMSB Chair Joe Ortona. “We remain committed to continue our challenge to Bill 21 and to defend our exclusive right to manage and control our institutions in accordance with our culture.”
Such a stay would have allowed the temporary hiring of new administrators and teachers who wear religious symbols while waiting for the decision on the appeal. The appeal will take longer than a year, and Ortona added that a favorable judgment would also have given the EMSB much needed hiring options at a time when there is a province-wide teacher shortage.
Last April, a Quebec Superior Court decision found that Bill 21, which bars public employees from wearing religious symbols while at work, violated the English-language minority’s constitutionally protected right to manage and control its institutions and exempted the EMSB and other English-language boards from its application. Quebec City appealed the decision effectively stopping the boards from being able to hire new staff who wear religious symbols.
