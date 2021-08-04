Youssef Bencheikh, 56, and his wife Sabri Nissirine, 42 appeared at the Montreal courthouse today on charges of fraud and forging documents. The couple are suspected of fabricating and selling fake patient care attendant training certificates.
Investigators from the Economic Crimes Section of the Montreal police (SPVM) recently arrested the owners of the vocational training and employment center located on Saint-Michel Boulevard in the Villeray – Saint-Michel borough.
The suspects are both owners of the Access-Employment Center for vocational training and placement.
A police investigation revealed that they were allegedly making and selling fake certificates to persons searching for employment as PAB's, attesting to 750 hours of training, at a cost of $800 per unit.
It was information from the public that led to the initiation of a police investigation into this alleged fraud case.
In a public declaration, the SPVM thanked the population for their support. They have taken the opportunity, with this case an an example, to remind the population that anyone with information regarding criminal activity of this nature may communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or via the report form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website.
