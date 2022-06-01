Counting Pointe-Claire's other residents

The city has been busy over the last few weeks counting its other “residents.”
Pointe-Claire is conducting an inventory of the brown snakes and birds in Terra-Cotta Natural Park, a habitat for many species of birds and mammals, reptiles, trees and plants.
The Brown Snake – dubbed by the Ecomuseum Zoo as a 100% Montrealer snake – grows up to 35 cm long, has two rows of brown spots along its back, with dark areas under its eyes. It is one of eight species of snakes found in Quebec and one of the six species designated as potentially threatened or vulnerable.
Asphalt shingles have been installed in the wildlands of the park to be used as shelters by the snakes, which will help identify the sectors most used by the brown snake, locate natural hibernacula (where animals seek refuge) and confirm whether the artificial hibernaculum installed in the park - a deep hole filled with large rocks and pieces of wood - is used.
In Quebec, the Brown Snake is only found in the Montreal area, and incessant urban sprawl results in the loss, modification, and fragmentation of their habitat, and along with road traffic poses the biggest threats to the species, which has seen about a fifth of its natural habitat disappear over the last decade.
The artificial hibernaculum, installed in Terra-Cotta Natural Park, is part of the initiatives designed to help preserve this species, which poses no danger to humans and plays an important role in balancing its environment.
All birds that nest in Terra-Cotta Natural Park were sought out using listening stations and an active visual search at four precise times. The process helps identify the migrant and resident species in the Park and the impact of tree felling operations on bird populations that are being carried out there. Inventories were conducted in 2019 and 2021.
The city is reminding residents and visitors that everyone can play a role in preserving and protecting habitats and biodiversity in Terra-Cotta Natural Park, mainly by staying on the trails and not disturbing wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.