Cotler reappointed Special Envoy for Holocaust remembrance, fighting antisemitism

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reappointed former Justice Minister and Mount Royal MP Irwin Cotler Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism.
"Antisemitism has no place in Canada or anywhere else," Trudeau stated. "As Special Envoy, Mr. Cotler will continue to ensure that the painful lessons of the Holocaust and the memories of those who lived through it are never forgotten.”
Cotler, who is the founder and international chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre and a human rights lawyer and activist, was also named Special Advisor to the Prime Minister "for the same mandate."
In the last year, notwithstanding the COVID pandemic, says a statement, Cotler "convened the first ever National Summit on Combating Antisemitism in joint partnership with the Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat in July 2021; leading the Canadian Delegation (virtually) to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) under the leadership of the German and Greek Presidencies in 2020 and 2021; serving as a member (virtually) of the Canadian Delegation to the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism in October 2021; meeting with Canadian Heads of Mission in Europe; and participating at a UN-led gathering of Special Envoys."
Cotler said his priorities for the second year of his mandate as Special Envoy will include: "implementing the Canadian “Country Pledges” made at the Malmö International Forum; enhancing education on the Holocaust and antisemitism; combating the growing threat of Holocaust distortion; enhancing the adoption and implementation of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism; initiating justice reforms for combating both the alarming rise in antisemitic hate crimes and incendiary hate speech in the social media, among others.
“The Holocaust is a paradigm for radical evil as antisemitism is a paradigm for radical hate," he added. "Learning and acting upon the lessons of the Holocaust — of the dangers of silence in the face of evil; and the imperative of combating antisemitism, an assault on our common humanity, will underpin and inspire my role and responsibilities — the whole bound up with the pursuit of justice domestically and internationally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.