Human rights lawyer and former Federal Justice minister Irwin Cotler is currently heading the bi-annual meeting of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in Thessaloniki, Greece,a 10-day plenary which began last week.
Cotler is Canada’s Special Envoy for Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism. He is leading a “delegation of government officials, experts, and policymakers” at the IHRA virtual meeting.
The former Mount Royal MP pointed out that IHRA is the “only intergovernmental global organization which convenes governments and experts to promote, advance and shape Holocaust education, research and remembrance, and combat antisemitism as affirmed by the Stockholm Declaration of 2000.”
Cotler explained that during the conference, delegations are meeting to “raise awareness, share best practices, and emphasize the importance of Holocaust education; combat the denial and growing distortion of the Holocaust and resurrgent global antisemitism; enhance the adoption and use of the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, which is the most authoritative, comprehensive, international definition we have; and advance the working definition of antigypsyism/anti-Roma discrimination which is recently adopted by IHRA.”
Cotler also noted that the IHRA plenary takes place during “the launch of Holocaust Education Month in Canada, the anniversary of Kristallnacht November 9-10, 1938 which became the precurser to the Holocaust; and against a backdrop of an alarming rise of antisemitic motivated hate crime where Canadian Jews, one percent of the population, have been targeted for close to 20 percent of the hate crimes.
“In fact, by May of 2021 alone, we had reached the level of hate crimes for all of 2020 which was then the highest year on record. There has also been an explosive rise in hate speech on the internet with more than 17,000 tweets using variations of the phrase, ‘Hitler was right’ posted between May 7 and May 14, 2021 alone. This online hate has found particular expression during the Covid-19 pandemic where Jews, the Jewish people, and Israel have been accused of manufacturing the virus, causing its spread, and profiting from it.”
During the conference, Cotler is sharing Canada’s country pledge, first presented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism in October.
“Having participated in the initial Stockholm Conference, which resulted in the Stockholm Declaration of 2000 and the founding of IHRA, I commend the ongoing work of this important body at a time when Holocaust distortion and virulent antisemitism is on the rise,” Cotler stated. “The work of IHRA is essential to, and impacts upon, our collective struggle to combat antisemitism, hate, racism, discrimination, and xenaphobia of any kind and this as an essential part of the larger struggle for the promotion and protection of democracy and human rights.”
