Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism Irwin Cotler stated last week that, "I’m pleased that the government has decided to terminate the grant to Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) and its senior consultant Laith Marouf. His hateful, bigoted and antisemitic comments, are, as I’ve said before, beyond the pale. It is important that Minister Ahmed Hussen has condemned these remarks as unacceptable and ordered an investigation.
"The question remains: how was the grant even accorded to begin with? Over 100 of his posts have been compiled with these hateful, bigoted comments that target not only Jews, whom he referred to as 'loud mouthed bags of human feces,' but also francophones, and former U.S. Secretary of State, Colin Powell, whom he described as a “Jamaican house-slave” and rejoiced at his death. His Twitter account had been suspended for his hateful comments even before the Anti-Racism Secretariat awarded CMAC the grant. Also, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network has reported that Marouf has repeatedly appeared in outlets which peddle Russian propaganda, conspiracy theories, Holocaust and genocide denial, as well as antisemitic hate."
Cotler, also head of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, added that the government "and the Anti-Racism branch of Canadian Heritage have to determine how the grant was even authorized to begin with, and have to put in place a vetting process and effective protocols to ensure that the funding of organizations, programs and individuals intended to combat racism and hate don’t end up funding organizations, programs and individuals that propagate racism and hate."
B'nai Brith Canada is calling on the federal government to conduct an independent review of government-funded anti-racism seminars, after it was discovered Ottawa paid $133,000 for seminars conducted by Laith Marouf, who has posted racist and anti-Semitic tweets.
They are also calling on the government to demand that the funding provided be reimbursed. Three of six planned seminars were conducted before the project was suspended.
Marouf's tweets were exposed by Jonathan Kay of Quillette. After several days, the federal government stopped the funding, suspended the project and condemned Marouf's tweets, which made references to Jewish white supremacists and referred to former federal Justice Minister Irwin Cotler as the "Grand Wizard of Zionism."
Marouf was conducting the seminars for the Community Media Advocacy Centre, to highlight alleged racism in Canadian media.
B’nai Brith recently asked Cotler to advise the government regarding the conclusions of such an independent review.
“In our call with Special Envoy Cotler, we told him the situation is far worse than simply Marouf’s social media tweets,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights. “The seminars paid for with public money contain overt antisemitism. The tapes of the CMAC seminars so far have escaped public scrutiny. They are an eye-opener.”
B’nai Brith pointed to CMAC’s Vancouver event held May 14, 2022, in which Marouf claims Israel assassinated journalist Shirheen Abu Akleh, denounced what he calls the "Zionist occupation" and claimed that the Zionist militias committed genocide in 1948.
“The Jewish community won’t tolerate these lies,” Rotrand said. “It’s outrageous that the videos of these sessions will be in the government archives. Marouf isn’t the only problem. CMAC should never again get a penny of public funding and the lesson here is that Heritage Canada needs a far better contract-vetting process.”
B’nai Brith's statement that the contract-vetting process should "include applying the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. Doing so would be consistent with the recommendations of the House Standing Committee on Public Security and National Security, which recently noted that antizionism is a driver of global antisemitism."
The Committee recommended that the “Government of Canada thoroughly reject the demonization and delegitimization of the State of Israel, and condemn all attempts by Canadian organizations, groups, or individuals, including university campus associations, to promote these views, both at home and abroad.”
“Heritage Canada needs to do this immediately,” Rotrand concluded. “B’nai Brith viewed the seminars and concluded that Marouf’s portions reduced the educational value in them. Marouf’s presentation on April 30, 2022 enthused that Canada’s constitution is problematic at its core. I think most Canadians would be shocked to see these videos and wonder how their taxes can support something like this.”
"In addition to targeting Jews, Marouf’s widely publicized tweets expressed regret that too few Americans were killed in Vietnam, denounced Canada as a racist colonialist society, and according to the Journal de Montreal, called francophones in Canada 'French frogs' and stupid."
