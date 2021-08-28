Montreal police want your help with an unsolved 2018 murder in Côte des neiges.
The SPVM’s Major Crimes unit is asking the public for information in connection with the murder of then 18-year-old Christian Felipe Zamora Pinto, who was found inside an apartment building on Goyer.
It was three years ago today at around 6 p.m., that 911 received a call from a building superintendent on Goyer near Decelles, who reported discovering a bloody victim inside one of the apartments. Paramedics arrived to find the deceased and noted that the body bore many signs of violence. Investigators identified he victim as Christian Felipe Zamora Pinto, who was known to police for involvement in the narcotics scene and links with criminal groups. It was the 18th homicide of 2018.
Many leads have been analyzed and investigators believe that some people with important information have still not come forward, possibly for fear of reprisal.
The SPVM is reminding Montrealers that they can communicate in a completely anonymous and confidential manner with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or via a report form available on infocrimemontreal.ca. No information is too small to be shared and to advance the ongoing investigation.
