The STM is advising Montrealers to plan their commutes when the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) comes to town December 1 to 19. Government representatives from 196 countries will gather with more than 10,000 dignitaries, heads of state, experts and delegates expected at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.
As with any international scale major event, that means headaches for local commuters. Teams of the Montreal transport network along with the city of Montreal, the SPVM and the organizing bodies are making sure both STM customers and visitors can rely on the bus and métro network to get around the area efficiently, while ensuring the safety and security of métro.
To ensure efficient and safe operation of the bus lines circulating near the secure perimeter, the STM will temporarily suspend or change some routes once the fence is fully installed. Riders on lines 55, 129, 361, 363 and 365 will see changes to their routes in the area, but no circuits will be suspended in planned mode.
Place-d'Armes métro station will be closed December 1 to 20 for security reasons; trains will run normally on the Orange line but will not stop at the station. Paratransit customers who must travel in the Palais area will be able to continue to do so, but delays are expected for their trips in the coming days.
“The arrangements are scalable and according to the safety protocols in place, STM teams will demonstrate agility and flexibility to respond to ad hoc and urgent requests inherent in an event such as COP15 and which could have an impact on the service offered to customers” reads a corporation statement. “The Société therefore encourages customers who will have to travel by public transit in this sector to plan their trips in advance, to ensure that they have the most up-to-date information possible.” Various real-time tools (website, Transit and Chrono applications, in particular) will be used to reflect as much as possible the operational impacts, planned or ad hoc, related to this large-scale event.
All relevant information for customers and visitors including a full list of detours is available at https://www.stm.info/cop15
